Army's special forces fulfill military tasks

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s Special Forces have fulfilled various reconnaissance tasks and conducted special operations against an imaginary enemy, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, activities on taking control of the designated frontiers and points were carried out with the support of aircraft and artillery pieces, as well as attack drones.

In accordance with the plan, an inspection of the special training continues in parallel, as well as the level of professionalism of servicemen in fulfilling combat tasks and overcoming a complex system of obstacles in a high mountainous and wooded area is being checked.

Moreover, the Special Forces’ drills are underway.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.