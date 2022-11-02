Azerbaijan approves direct agreement on investment document between government, Masdar Azerbaijan Energy and AccessBank

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving "Direct agreement on investment document between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Masdar Azerbaijan Energy LLC and AccessBank CJSC".

According to the decree, in order to ensure the implementation of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 2, 2021 No. 2561 "On measures for the implementation of a pilot project related to the construction of a solar power plant with an installed capacity of 230 MW", it was decided to approve the "Direct agreement on investment document between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Masdar Azerbaijan Energy LLC and AccessBank CJSC",signed by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan on July 30,2022.

This decree comes into force from the date of signing.