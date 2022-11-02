Austrian media publishes article titled "Baku has proved to world, that Karabakh conflict is already history"

By Trend

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article titled "Baku has proved to the world that Karabakh conflict is already history", which reviews the results of a trilateral meeting in Sochi between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports on November 2.

The article said that the meeting ended with the adoption of the Statement, and the main points, that were reflected, were refraining from the use of force and threats of its use; resolving all the problems solely on the basis of recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration; exploring mutually acceptable solutions based on previous activities; the importance of forming a positive atmosphere to continue the dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian societies, experts and religious leaders.

The article stressed the fact that the Armenian side also tried to resort to another trick, through pathetic statements about alleged "oppression" from Azerbaijan, to turn everything in their favor. Pashinyan, relying on false allegations about the supposed "violation of the border with Armenia by Azerbaijan in May 2021", tried to restore the status quo until May 2021 and reflect this in a statement. Moreover, his next attempt was "to reflect in the statement the incident that occurred on the border on September 13-14."

The article noted that Armenia's trick wasn't successful and this was followed by an attempt to "prevent the adoption of the statement." However, it was also doomed to failure.

The article added that another unsuccessful attempt for Armenia was the fact that the statement doesn't mention the word "Karabakh".

According to the article, meeting in Sochi should become another lesson for Armenia, which, having drawn the right conclusions for itself, should strive to establish peace in the region, and "not in words, but in deeds."

And against the backdrop of the current socio-economic crisis in Armenia, it is the acceptance of new realities and a step towards cooperation that is the only right decision.

