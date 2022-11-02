Azerbaijan discusses co-op prospects with OTS officials & health ministers in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The World Turkic Medical Congress is underway in Istanbul under the auspices of the Turkish Presidential Administration, with the organizational assistance of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports per the press service of Azerbaijan's Health Ministry.

Within the framework of the congress, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev met with OTS' Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, as well as Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, Kyrgyz Health Minister Gulnara Baatyrova, and Uzbek Health Minister Bekhzod Musayev.

In the course of the talks, the parties discussed new opportunities for establishing and deepening ties in the healthcare sector. They also discussed new prospects for the development and strengthening of bilateral pharmaceutical partnerships.

During the meetings, it was emphasized that the VIII TWG Summit's joint agreement of the leaders of the member countries on convening the World Turkic Medical Congress annually in October was a historic event for these countries' healthcare systems and medical communities.

The World Turkic Medical Congress was designed to encourage health collaboration among partners from around the world. The international conference, which is attended by health ministers and scientists from OTS member nations, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a powerful platform for the benefit of all OTS member countries.