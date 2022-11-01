Official: Zangilan city to turn into regional center shortly

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

We are sure that Zangilan city will soon be turned into a regional center, President’s Special Representative to Zangilan District Vahid Hajiyev said, Azernews reports.

"Today is World Cities Day. We are confident that Zangilan city, completely destroyed during the occupation, will be restored in a short time on a sustainable basis, and will become a regional center with progressive innovations. Work has already begun in this direction," he tweeted.

In total, there are more than 43,000 natives of Zangilan District, who were forced to leave their homes and flee to save their lives during the first Karabakh war. Over 90 percent of them have already expressed a desire to return to their native lands.

The first pilot project of the smart city and smart village in Azerbaijan is implemented mainly on five components - the housing sector, production sector, social services, smart agriculture, and alternative energy. Initially, 200 individual houses are constructed with the use of innovative building materials. The engineering communications and heating systems in the houses are also created on the basis of smart technologies.

Moreover, modern schools, kindergartens, clinics, and electronic control centers will be built in these villages, and tourism infrastructure will be formed. All residential houses, social facilities, administrative and catering buildings, and processing and production of agricultural products will be provided with alternative energy sources.