UNESCO should help Azerbaijan revive Karabakh - Turkish traveler

By Trend

I saw the consequences of the destruction of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, which it was subjected to during 30 years of occupation, a member of the Travelers Club of Türkiye Vural Ozmekik told Trend on November 1.

"Everything is destroyed and mined. I’m surprised that international organizations, in particular UNESCO, haven’t done anything about the situation in these territories. In order to revive Karabakh, the countries of the world, UNESCO should help Azerbaijan,” Ozmekik noted.

“Türkiye provides all kinds of assistance to the fraternal country, but there are still many problems on the liberated lands with the size of a small country. I visited many countries of the world, but so far I haven't seen such a destroyed, devastated place," he emphasized.