Putin: Russia ready to provide Azerbaijan, Armenia with Soviet time maps for border demarcation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Russia is ready to provide Azerbaijan and Armenia with the most accurate maps of the Soviet General Staff for the border demarcation, Azernews reports, citing President Vladimir Putin.

Putin told this to reporters on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian leaders in Sochi on October 31.

Putin noted that the preconditions for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been found.

"As for the peacekeepers, this is spelled out in our joint statement in November 2020, when the conflict ended. There is nothing to add here. We talked about it. But this requires our joint agreement," Putin said.

According to him, the decision to extend the mandate of the Russian peacekeepers depends on other issues - the possible conclusion of a peace treaty and the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"If these issues are resolved, then the issue of peacekeepers will stand differently. If not resolved or [resolved] to some extent, then the fate of our peacekeeping contingent depends on it," Putin explained.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Sochi on October 31.