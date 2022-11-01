Azerbaijan's firm position in Sochi: Karabakh conflict already history

By Trend





The meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Sochi on October 31, Trend reports on November 1.

The trilateral meeting was preceded by a meeting between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Russia.

A statement was adopted as a result of trilateral meeting. One of the key moments related to the Statement was the no mention of the word "Karabakh" in it. The results of the meeting in Sochi is another diplomatic victory for President Ilham Aliyev.

The key points of the adopted statement:

- Refrain from the use of force and threats of its use

- Resolve all the problems solely on the basis of recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

- The importance of intensifying preparatory work on signing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was emphasized.

- Continue to explore mutually acceptable solutions based on previous activities. Russia will provide all-round support.

- Azerbaijan and Armenia welcome the readiness of Russia to continue to provide all possible support to the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, as well as ensuring stability in the South Caucasus

- The importance of forming a positive atmosphere to continue the dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian societies, experts and religious leaders is emphasized.

Pashinyan's unsuccessful diplomatic attempts during the Sochi meeting

Armenian side, as always, tried to make miserable statements about the alleged "pushing" by Azerbaijan. Pashinyan, claiming that Azerbaijan supposedly violated the border with Armenia in May of 2021, asked to include the restoration of the status quo until May 2021 in the final statement.

In addition, he made an attempt to reflect the incident that occurred at the border on September 13-14, 2022 in the statement. Seeing that these attempts were unsuccessful, Pashinyan tried to prevent the adoption of the statement, but this was also unsuccessful. As a result, the statement was accepted.

Armenia, which is trying in various ways to delay the peace process, should draw the right conclusions from the meeting in Sochi and take steps to establish peace in the region not in words, but in deeds.

For Armenia, which is currently experiencing a socio-economic crisis, accepting the new reality and joining cooperation can be the most useful step.