Caucasus Muslim leader raps Armenia for destroying cultural & spiritual heritage of Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The Caucasus religious leader has lashed out at Armenia for its ethnic cleansing and genocide policies against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Allahsukur Pashazada made the remarks at the 3rd meeting of the religious leaders of the member nations of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku.

“Armenia carried out not only ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijan but also an aggression against Turkic-Islamic cultural and spiritual heritage of our country,” the report quotes Pashazada as saying.

He noted that Karabakh Armenians committed acts of vandalism against monuments of the cultural and spiritual heritage of our country, turned mosques into barns, and kept animals there.

“Even Orthodox churches and Albanian-Udi churches were falsified and Gregorianized. By the decisive political will of the president, under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, historical mosques and temples are being restored and reconstructed in Karabakh, an invaluable contribution is being made to the treasury of Turkic-Islamic culture,” he said.

He also added, that while the Azerbaijani state is rebuilding and reconstructing the destroyed cities and villages, and demonstrating to the whole world, the power of the Turkic world, creative culture, and tolerant spirituality, Armenians come out with the rhetoric of revanchism and a new war.

Pashazada addressed the religious leaders of Armenia and urged them to think about the fate of their people, put an end to the military provocations, and come up with ideas that would not bring about new troubles, but salvation to their people.