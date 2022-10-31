Azerbaijani, Uzbek Parliament Speakers discuss deepening cooperation

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Uzbek counterpart Tanzila Narbayeva have discussed further cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The report adds that the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Inter-parliamentary Assembly in Samarkand on October 27.

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova praised the values of the two nations and how both are important parts of the Turkic world. She stressed the special role of reciprocal visits of heads of state in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and the importance of the documents signed during the visits in terms of the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, issues of gender equality and family, the establishment of practical dialogue between the regions of the two countries, as well as the importance of the first business forum of women entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, which was held during the official visit of the President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva to Azerbaijan on June 29, 2022, were discussed. It was noted that during this time a number of agreements have been reached with the participation of women entrepreneurs, effectively working in the fields of industry, services, agriculture, and handicrafts of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, Narbayeva stressed that cooperation between the countries in trade-economic, transport-communication, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres have been positively assessed.

Tanzila Narbayeva expressed her satisfaction with the meeting with Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and stressed that the pace of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries has accelerated in recent years. She shared her views on more active use of available opportunities, in particular, on sharing experience in the legislative sphere and strengthening cooperation between committees.