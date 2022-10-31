Azerbaijan marks 10th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi International Center [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center marked its 10th anniversary in Baku on October 26, Azernews reports.

Politicians from Latvia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, etc. spoke at the event held at the Gulustan Palace.

The former presidents of Latvia and Georgia, Valdis Zatlers and Giorgi Margvelashvili, in their speeches referred to the contribution of each member of the center to the common cause, expressed willingness to share experiences, stated the ideas created to exchange values, stabilize the world and support for human dignity.

“It seems to me that the main thing that unites the participants in the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is that we are all here as one big family, everyone shares their vision for a common solution to global problems,” said the former Chairman of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir.

The event also mentioned the upcoming Baku Global Forum. The co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin expressed confidence in the tactile benefit of the forum for constructive and reliant further actions to discuss problems on the global agenda.

Photo credits: Seymur Ismayilov