31.10.2022
12:11
TODAY.AZ
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to Russia's Sochi
31 October 2022 [11:42] -
TODAY.AZ
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived on a working visit to Russia's Sochi on October 31, upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
to be updated
