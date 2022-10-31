TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to Russia's Sochi

31 October 2022 [11:42] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived on a working visit to Russia's Sochi on October 31, upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

to be updated
