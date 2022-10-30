Milli Majlis Chair Sahiba Gafarova’s response is strong and clear - Igor Korotchenko

By Trend

‘The response that Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova gave Simonyan was a strong and clear one. It was like striking back at the aggressor,’ comments a Russian expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defence magazine Igor Korotchenko on the answer that the leader of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova had given the speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan, Trend reports.

Mr Korotchenko left that comment whilst sharing the recording of the Milli Majlis leader’s speech in social networks. He recalled Alen Simonyan’s far-fetched attacks on Azerbaijan at the 54th plenum of the CIS IPA in Samarkand on 28 October and Sahiba Gafarova’s retaking the floor to give Simonyan the kind of answer he deserved.