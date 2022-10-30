Criminal case initiated on facts of mass graves in liberated territories - Azerbaijani military prosecutor

By Trend

A criminal case has been initiated on each fact related to mass graves, Military prosecutor of Azerbaijan Khanlar Veliyev told Trend.

"About 4,000 of our citizens are missing. All this is recorded in the lists of the State Commission. The remains of about 450 people were found. Such burials were found in two places in Shusha, in two more places in Kalbajar, Zangilan, as well as in the villages of Edilli and Dashbashi of the Khojavend region, in the village of Farrukh of the Khojaly region," he said.

The military prosecutor added that for the most part these are mass graves.

"Some of these graves were discovered in the course of restoration and construction work in the liberated territories. The graves in Edilli were discovered with the help of our citizen, a former prisoner. All these crimes violated the pact "On the Treatment of Prisoners of War", the Geneva Convention of 1949. A criminal case has been initiated on each fact of mass graves," Veliyev said.