Baku, Helsinki discuss multifaceted cooperation, regional & global security

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Finnish Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary of State for external economic relations Nina Vaskunlahti have discussed multifaceted ties, as well as regional and global security issues, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

The diplomats discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, multilateral cooperation, as well as Azerbaijani-European Union cooperation directions, and the regional situation on October 27 in Baku, the ministry elaborated.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways of improving cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, educational, high-tech, investment, and cultural spheres.

Furthermore, regional energy and transportation projects undertaken with Azerbaijan's initiative and involvement, as well as issues of cooperation within international organizations, were highlighted.

Bayramov updated the opposite site on the latest developments in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day war with Armenian in 2020, as well as the mine danger and the current state of normalizing the Azerbaijani-Armenian ties. He emphasized that, despite its aggressive anti-Azerbaijani approach, the country is willing to ink a peace treaty with Armenia based on international legal principles.

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan's vital role in the economic sector, particularly in the diversification of energy resources. The importance of signing the Memorandum of Understanding, which envisages doubling of gas transit to the EU, as well as expanding cooperation in the development of alternative energy sources, was stressed in this respect. He said that the existing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU is good, but there is potential to enhance it further.

Vaskunlahti, for her part, underlined that there is considerable potential for expanding Azerbaijan-Finland cooperation in a variety of spheres. She highlighted the areas of cooperation in economic and environmental protection, education, and high technology, as well as initiatives undertaken in Azerbaijan with Finnish involvement. The diplomat stressed that Finland supports the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including regional and international security problems.