Pakistani envoy: Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan over Jammu, Kashmir issue

Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issues, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said.

He made the remarks at an event on the occasion of the Day of Mourning for Kashmir on October 27.

The ambassador thanked the Azerbaijani people for their support and emphasized that this issue is important not only for Pakistan, but for everyone, who supports international law, human dignity, and global security.

Further, Hayee added that October 27 marks 75 years since the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and despite the UN resolutions and clear provisions of international law, this problem still remains unresolved.

On June 9, Pakistan and Azerbaijan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the 30-year-long period of diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to build strong ties based on partnership in the economic, cultural, and educational spheres.

Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijan backed Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. Azerbaijan had been a consistent advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.