Chronicles of Victory: October 28, 2020

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 32-nd day of the second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made post on his official Twitter account.

- President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts from the occupiers.

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russia's Interfax news agency.

- First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about Armenia's attack on civilians in Barda.

- The territory of Azerbaijan's Tartar district came under artillery fire.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia has been announced.

- Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan and Gubadli districts.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian military equipment and personnel has been released.

- Death toll in Barda reached 21 and 70 people were injured.

- Azerbaijan’s units destroyed the enemy, who opened fire on Azerbaijani cities and districts. The enemy's manpower was destroyed by accurate fire.

- Enemy forces fleeing the battlefield were destroyed.

- A video of the moment of Barda's shooting has been spread.