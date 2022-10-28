Azerbaijani navy conducts commando course

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani naval forces are conducting a marine commando basic course under the approved annual plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The participants study the characteristics of explosive devices and the rules of their use both theoretically and practically during the engineer-sapper training.

Moreover, participants are attending lessons on military geography, mountain training, fire training, physical training, and other topics throughout the course.

Certificates will be presented to servicemen, who finish the drills successfully, the ministry said.



