Azerbaijani PM arrives in Kazakhstan to attend CIS Heads of State Council meeting

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State, Azernews reports, per the Cabinet of Ministers.

The working visit was organized at the invitation of the Kazakh prime minister, the report adds.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was founded in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Meetings are held periodically on a rotating basis at the CIS countries’ capitals. Forums include the council of heads of state, the council of prime ministers, and the council of foreign ministers.

The CIS performs its activities on the basis of the charter, adopted by the council of heads of states on 22 January 1993, which stipulates the goals and principles of the commonwealth, and the rights and obligations of the countries.