Azerbaijani National Defense University leadership attends NATO conference in Georgia

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani National Defense University rector, Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev, has led a delegation to Gori, Georgia, for a scientific-practical conference on the topic "NATO Priorities and Caucasus - Status Quo and Changes", Azernews reports, per the ministry.

Piriyev's remarks on the topic "Military Aspects of the Second Karabakh War" at the conference, hosted at Georgia's Davit Agmashenebeli National Defense Academy, piqued the attendees' interest, the ministry said.

Various Azerbaijan army members delivered speeches both in-person and online modes during the conference.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.