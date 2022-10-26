26.10.2022
20:24
TODAY.AZ
Politics
Azerbaijani railways company gets new chief
26 October 2022 [16:55]
TODAY.AZ
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed Rovshan Rustamov as chairman of the Azerbaijani Railways CJSC.
Views: 153
