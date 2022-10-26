President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Education and Science of Georgia [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Mikheil Chkhenkeli.

The head of state underlined his successful visit to Georgia a few days ago, saying that fruitful discussions were held, and describing the visit as very important for the future development of brotherly relations between the two countries. The President said that the discussed issues covered a broad range of agenda in political, economic, transport, energy and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the education is one of the important parts of bilateral cooperation. The head of state described the functioning of Azerbaijani schools in Georgia and Georgian schools in Azerbaijan as a good indicative of this. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Mikheil Chkhenkeli’s visit would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the relative ministries of the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception, Mikheil Chkhenkeli described the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Georgia as a historic one, adding that the visit was of special importance in expanding the bilateral relations. The minister pointed to a very fruitful and successful cooperation between the two countries’ Ministries of Education and Science.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.