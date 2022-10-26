Chronicles of Victory (October 26, 2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts, city of Gubadly [PHOTO]

By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on October 26, 2020.

According to Trend, the post says:

"Several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts and the city of Gubadly are liberated from the occupation! I convey my sincere congratulations on this occasion to our entire people! Gaining each new victory becomes possible thanks to the heroism, courage, boldness, bravery and staunchness of our soldiers. I am immensely grateful to each of them! May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan."