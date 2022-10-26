Central Asia Weekly Review: Electricity exports; common Turkic ABC

By Sabina Mammadli

Central Asia Weekly Review: 19-25 Oct 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Presidential election campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan

Turkic states eye creation of common ABC

ADB awards $50m grant to Tajikistan

Uzbekistan to purchase electricity from Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan strengthen strategic partnership

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakh president, European Commission president back co-op prospects

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via videoconference, Azernews reports via Kazakh media.

The two leaders discussed the prospects for the development of an expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Special attention was placed on the interaction in trade and economics, investment, transport, and logistics spheres.

Tokayev and Ursula von der Leyen also exchanged views on the current issues of the international agenda.

Presidential election campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan

The 2022 Kazakh presidential election campaign has officially begun with six candidates on October 21.

The candidates can use mass media, hold public election events, issue and distribute print, audiovisual, and other materials for campaigning. The silence day will begin on November 19.

Six candidates, including two females and four males, were registered to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

KYRGYZSTAN

Medicines traceability system launched in Kyrgyzstan

A medicines traceability system has been launched in Kyrgyzstan.

This will ensure the safety of medicines by combating counterfeit medical products. The system can track drugs from their import into the country to the end consumer in pharmacies; information on the availability of specific medicines will also be available in hospitals. Citizens will be able to check the legality of the purchased medicine using a mobile application and get all the necessary information on it.

Medicines consumption data collected through the system will be used to develop a national healthcare strategy.

Turkic states eye creation of common ABC

The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussed the creation of a common alphabet.

In order to accelerate the process of linguistic unity and transition of the Turkic states into a common alphabet, a commission for its creation was formed. The first meeting of the commission will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

The commission will include two members from each of the official structures dealing with language policy in the Turkic states. Participants will submit a report on the unified alphabet to the Council of Elders of the OTS.

The Organization of Turkic States includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan are observer states.

TAJIKISTAN

ADB awards $50m grant to Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$50 million grant to help Tajikistan mitigate the adverse economic and social impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ADB’s Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) Program will help finance the government’s anti-crisis action plan, which aims to expand social assistance for poor and vulnerable people, support domestic food production, safeguard small businesses, and support employment for returning migrants.

“As a relatively small, open, oil-importing economy, Tajikistan has been hard hit by consequences of the war,” said ADB Director-General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

The official noted that ADB’s support will help mitigate the impact of rising food and oil prices.

With ADB’s support, 250,000 poor and vulnerable households will benefit from one-time cash transfers of $59 per household.

Multimodal corridor connecting China and Turkiye to run through Tajikistan

A multimodal goods-transportation China-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkiye corridor opens, Tajik Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim said.

The discussion took place during the international conference entitled “Logistics and Its Advantages in Development of Transport Links between Tajikistan and the Countries of the Region”, held in Dushanbe.

Cargoes are expected to be delivered along the new route by different modes of transport: trains; trucks; ships; and aircraft.

“The use of this corridor is effective in terms of reducing the distance and reducing the cost of transporting goods compared to existing corridors,” the Tajik minister said.

According to him, a project of automation of the management system is currently being implemented and the work on introducing the online positioning of cargo movement through the territory of Tajikistan is underway.

“Issues related to the introduction of electronic consignment notes, electronic queueing system, and other opportunities are being considered. These opportunities will simplify logistics procedures and processes,” the minister said.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan to restore historical geographical names

The historical names of cities, districts, local residents will be restored in Turkmenistan.

The decision will cover two districts, three cities, four settlements, three village councils, as well as 21 villages in particular.

According to proposals, it is planned to rename the Serdar district and the city of Serdar, giving them the historical name - Kyzylarvat.

Uzbekistan to purchase electricity from Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan will buy 4 billion kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan, Uzbek presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov said.

The remarks were made during the recent official visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Ashgabat.

During the visit, the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the energy sector. Additionally, over 10 documents were signed in various areas of cooperation.

Currently, Turkmen exports electricity to Iran, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

UZBEKISTAN

Educational institutions to study Uzbek sign language, Braille alphabet

The Uzbek president has endorsed the resolution “On additional measures for the development of the Uzbek sign language and the Braille alphabet”.

According to the resolution, one of the main directions for the development of the Uzbek sign language and Braille was the implementation of comprehensive measures to further develop and improve the legal status of the Uzbek sign language, encouraging its use as a means of communication.

From January 1, 2023, special training courses on teaching Uzbek sign language and Braille will be organized in educational institutions, mono-centers Ishga Markhamat.

Education at special training courses for persons with visual, hearing, and speech impairments, as well as parents or persons replacing them, minor children of this category will be carried out free of charge, other persons - on a paid basis.

Besides, starting January 1, 2023, programs in the amount of at least five percent of the weekly airtime on state TV channels are broadcast with sign language translation, closed captioning, or with a “creeping line”.

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan strengthening strategic partnership

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted a new atmosphere in Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan relations.

The comments were made during the Uzbek leader’s official visit to Turkmenistan.

It was noted that Uzbekistan is sincerely pleased with the success of Turkmenistan, achieved thanks to the consistently implemented domestic and foreign policy under the leadership of Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Following the talks, the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership was signed, which provides for closer cooperation both in the bilateral format and in the international arena.

“Further strengthening partnership with Turkmenistan is an invariable priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy”, Mirziyoyev stressed.

The parties indicated that the basis of a partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan is the further expansion of trade and economic ties.