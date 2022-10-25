Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions along state border

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar and Tovuz districts near the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 2220 hours on October 24 to 0145 on October 25, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber weapons, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar District’s Istisu, Damirchidam, and Istibulag, as well as Tovuz District’s Aghdam villages from their positions in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Zarkand and Tovuzgala’s (Tavush) Chinarli settlements, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

In the same vein, the ministry dismissed Armenia’s allegation of a ceasefire breach by the Azerbaijani army units as false.

“The information disseminated by the opposing side that on October 24 at 2030 units of the Azerbaijani army allegedly subjected to fire units of the Armenian armed forces through the use of various caliber weapons does not reflect reality and is completely false. We categorically deny this information,” the ministry stressed.

The previous similar incidents were registered on October 21, when units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war (2020) started during the night of September 12 to 13, when troops of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin direction.

In an unrelated report, Mayil Kazimov, 23, an Azerbaijan Army serviceman, committed suicide on October 24, Azernews reports, citing the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The Nakhchivan Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the case, the office said.