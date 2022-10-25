South Caucasus Weekly Review looks into major developments in Armenia, Georgia & Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

This project of Azernews is designed to cover major weekly developments in the South Caucasus nations.

ARMENIA

OSCE sends needs assessment mission to Armenia

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has deployed a needs assessment mission to Armenia from October 21 to 27, following the country's request, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

The goal of the mission is to analyze the situation in specific border regions in accordance with the OSCE mission and competence within its overall security framework.

The technical delegation, made up of international specialists and OSCE Secretariat members, will visit locations along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and confer with important national and local stakeholders, as well as international partners on the ground.

EU to deploy up to 40 monitoring experts along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On October 17, the Council of the European Union decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts on the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing, and reporting on the regional situation, the council said in a press release.

This decision followed the October 6 meeting in Prague between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The council said that the mission is intended to facilitate the restoration of regional peace and security, as well as the development of trust and the delimitation of the international border between the two states.

“The EU’s deployment of up to 40 EU monitoring experts along Armenia’s international border with Azerbaijan will aim to build confidence in the unstable situation that is putting lives at risk and jeopardizes the conflict resolution process. This is another proof of the EU’s full commitment to contributing to the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus”, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

"In order to ensure a swift deployment of the EU monitoring capacity, it was decided that the monitoring experts will be temporarily deployed from the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM Georgia). The EUMM is taking operational steps so that its monitoring capacity in Georgia is not impacted. The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months", the council underlined.

Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the members of the EU technical assessment mission on October 17, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, the members of the mission presented the results of their meetings and visits held in Armenia.

Yerevan hosts meetings of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan on October 21, Azernews reports via the Armenian media.

The Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz prime ministers, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) attended the session.

During the meeting, the heads of government of EAEU states discussed the sources and mechanisms of funding industrial cooperation projects within the union, the elimination of barriers in the union’s domestic market, and the development of its integrated information system.

The Eurasian Economic Commission briefed the members of the Intergovernmental Council on the preparation process of international agreements relating to the formation of gas, oil, and oil products markets, the opportunities to implement main directions of industrial cooperation in the EAEU, etc.

The council also addressed the situation of mutual trade between the union’s member states in 2021, the EAEU's first package of actions within the frames of the climate agenda, and a number of other issues.

An agreement, signed during the session, aimed at developing the electronic trade of reserve certificates of agricultural goods in the union.

Earlier, a narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held in Yerevan on October 20.

The issues related to the development of integration processes in the Eurasian space were discussed during the sessions. The participants specifically focused on the digital agenda. The process of establishing agreements for the development of a single gas market, as well as the markets for oil and oil products, was covered.

Iran opens consulate general in Armenia’s Kapan town

Iran officially opened its consulate general in Armenia’s Kapan town on October 21, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cut the red ribbon during the opening ceremony of the consulate.

“Today is a remarkable day in the history of the Armenian-Iranian centuries-old and friendly relations. I can surely state that the establishment of Iran's consulate-general and its effective operation will give a new quality to the special relations between the two countries, will boost the bilateral mutual partnership, and will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Iranian ties”, the Armenian FM said in his remarks, calling this step an indicator of warm relations between the two countries.

Mirzoyan also underlined that this event is taking place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Over the last 30 years, our past path has been marked by our sincere aspiration to develop relations having strategic nature with a spirit of brotherhood and close partnership. I am confident that from now on necessary efforts will be made to further deepen and strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation”, the Armenian FM said.

Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia cherishes Iran's choice to open a consulate general in the Syunik province and Armenia is likewise eager to open a consulate general in Tabriz.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and will remain a key partner for Armenia. Our mutual partnership involves quite a comprehensive political agenda, as well as firm ties in trade, energy, transportation, tourism, culture, science, and education sectors, which, we hope, will further deepen and will receive a new qualitative and practical breath thanks to the Consulate General that is opening today”, the Armenian FM said.

GEORGIA

Protesters call for resignation of Tbilisi's mayor

On October 17, participants in a demonstration near Tbilisi City Hall requested the resignation of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Azernews reports, via the Georgian media.

Citizens demanded that high officials accept responsibility for the Vake Park tragedy. On October 13, three children were electrocuted and one died while attempting to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the freshly restored park fountain. 9 people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The rally was led by civil activists and members of the opposition parties' youth wings.

PACE declares ex-president Saakashvili as political prisoner

The Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) voted Resolution 2463, declaring Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, a political prisoner calling for an investigation into his case and his release, during its fall plenary session in Strasbourg, France, from October 10 to 14.

“The authorities have implemented a far-reaching crackdown on civil liberties based on intimidation and open persecution, with the goal to provoke a state of terror in the general public for political purposes. Democratic figures are being repressed or killed, the system of opposition parties has been destroyed, the judiciary is not independent and many media and civil society organizations, such as Memorial International, have been closed down. Despite the many draconian measures passed in recent years, anti-war demonstrations and protests have been breaking out across the country,” the Parliamentary Assembly said regarding the growing repressions in Russia.

Secretary-General: NATO works with Georgia as close partner

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies provide support to Georgia and the alliance is working with Georgia as a close partner.

During an interview at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on October 17, Stoltenberg stressed the need to strengthen the political partnership, cooperation, and dialogue with the countries which are vulnerable to Russian interference.

“Georgia is of course one of them. Russia is already controlling part of Georgia’s territory, but it is also about capacity building, training and different types of support. NATO allies provide support to Georgia and we are working closely with Georgia as a close partner. And again, allies have agreed to do more, especially in light of the brutal attack on Ukraine, which highlights the importance of proactively working with a country like Georgia,” he underlined.

He stressed that Georgia should implement necessary reforms and address “some of the concerns that we have expressed related to, for instance, corruption and democratic control over the security institutions.”

“The more Georgia is able to address those concerns, the easier it is to mobilize the necessary support from NATO allies,” Stoltenberg added.

Ukraine sanctions famous Georgian oligarch’s family members

Ukraine sanctioned the family members of well-known Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Azernews reports, citing the Georgian media.

A special decree issued by the Ukrainian president outlines the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine’s decision to modify personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). The decree approved on October 19, and became effective the day after it was published.

AZERBAIJAN

Baku urges international community to condemn Armenia’s vandalism against Azerbaijani cultural heritage

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has urged the international community to condemn Armenia’s acts of vandalism against Azerbaijani cultural heritage, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

On October 17, the ministry issued a statement in response to recent social media footage of extremist Armenians' destroying Azerbaijani cemeteries.

“Video showing radical Armenians destroying graves belonging to Azerbaijanis is spread in social media. Filmed at a cemetery near Khankandi, the footage is yet another proof of vandalism & destruction of Azerbaijan’s heritage. Perpetrators of these hate crimes must be held accountable!” the ministry tweeted.

These video clips, in which acts of vandalism are performed against Azerbaijani graves with derogatory attitudes and gravestones are smashed by trucks, are yet another glaring indication of Armenia's long-standing strategy of destroying Azerbaijani heritage, the ministry stressed.

Armenia has inflicted unparalleled damage on Karabakh and neighboring territories, which it had controlled for over 30 years, in addition to deliberately destroying the historical, cultural, and religious legacy of Azerbaijanis, who had historically lived in its territory.

It also destroyed historical and religious monuments and vandalized graves in an attempt to completely eliminate Azerbaijani traces from these areas.

Proofs of Armenia's criminal activities, including instances of urbicide, ecocide, and culturicide, were gathered and presented to international organizations, the ministry stressed.

Armenians, who had illegally settled in Azerbaijani territories, inflicted severe damage on the infrastructure, monuments, and environment while leaving these areas following the 44-day war in 2020.

“So far, no efforts have been made by Armenia's competent institutions to prevent hate crimes and punish perpetrators. This is due to Armenia's state-backed policy of eliminating Azerbaijani legacy,” the ministry underlined.

It is profoundly sad that a UNESCO mission's visit to the region was prevented during Armenia's 30-year occupation period, and the fact-finding mission has yet to take place owing to Armenia's destructive stance, despite Azerbaijan's invitation to the mission after liberating its lands, it recalled.

The circulating video clips plainly demonstrate why Armenia is opposed to the international mission's arrival in the region. These acts of vandalism committed by extremist Armenians constitute a setback to the fragile post-conflict normalization process between the two countries, the statement stressed.

Azerbaijan has collected and documented the vandalism acts depicted in videos and images and carried out appropriate procedures to hold Armenia accountable for the massive destruction it inflicted in the liberated territories.

The international community must not remain silent in the face of Armenia's atrocities not just against Azerbaijan’s cultural legacy, but also against the heritage of humanity.

Top diplomat: Common history, language, & culture serve as basis for solidarity among Turkic-speaking nations

The common history, language, identity, and culture serve as a basis for solidarity and close cooperation among the Turkic-speaking nations, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks at the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul on October 17.

“Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun attends the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul. Common history, common language, common identity, and common culture are the basis for deeper relations & solidarity amongst Turkic speaking countries!” the ministry tweeted.

The meeting's agenda includes OTS priorities, such as preparations for the Summit on November 11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the ministry reported.

“[I was] delighted to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul. I thank Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for the great hospitality in hosting the meeting. Azerbaijan as a founding member will further support and work to strengthen OTS!” Bayramov tweeted.

On November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization and to grant Turkmenistan observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

Baku: OSCE "mission" to Armenia lacks legitimate mandate

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that a group called an "OSCE needs-assessment Mission to Armenia" lacks the legitimate mandate to perform relevant duties, Azernews reports.

In a statement regarding the deployment of an "OSCE needs assessment mission" by the Secretariat of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to Armenia, the ministry stressed that the issue of such a mission has never been discussed by any OSCE collective decision-making body and thus, no decision has been made in this regard.

“Any group called an ‘OSCE needs-assessment Mission to Armenia’ does not have an OSCE mandate, cannot be associated with the OSCE in any way, and none of its findings or reports can be accepted as an OSCE document,” the ministry emphasized.

This unilateral proposal by Armenia is nothing more than a private visit by a group of several participating states and the results of such a visit will be evaluated accordingly, it added.

“This step raises serious questions given that during the past 30 years the efforts to stop the military aggression against Azerbaijan and eliminate its severe consequences, and even efforts on the OSCE missions not related to the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, were always prevented by the OSCE, with reference to the principle of consensus,” the ministry recalled.