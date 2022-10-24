Azerbaijani mine agency defuses over 450 mines, munitions on Oct 17-22

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused some 456 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories on October 17-22, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 61 anti-personnel, 28 anti-tank mines, and 367 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 381-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just days before leaving the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

In the late mine blasts in Tartar and Lachin districts on October 21 and 23, three Azerbaijani citizens were seriously hurt, one of them subsequently dying in the hospital. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the number of victims had reached 262 as a result of Armenian-planted mine explosions in the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.