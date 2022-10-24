Measures being taken to ensure Armenia's payment of compensation to Chiragov and other Azerbaijani citizens

By Trend

Armenia wants to avoid paying compensation to Chiragov and other Azerbaijani citizens in connection with 'Chiragov and Others v. Armenia' case, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov told Trend.

He noted that in the Committee of Minister of European Council measures are being taken in connection with the payment of compensation

"We believe that the Council of Europe will take measures in connection with the payment of compensation by Armenia to these persons. The next meeting will be held in December this year. Armenia evades payment of compensation. Therefore, we are taking comprehensive measures to achieve this," Agarov said.