Azerbaijani tricolor to fly downtown New York for 10 days

By Fatima Hasanova

The national flag of Azerbaijan has been hoisted in New York on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence and will be flying downtown for 10 days, Azernews reports, citing an article published by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at Bowling Green Park, located on Wall Street and known as a giant flag plaza, organized by the Azerbaijani-New York Association. A group of our compatriots residing in New York attended the event.

Head of the Azerbaijani-New York Association Erjan Yerdelenli raised the Azerbaijani flag to our national anthem.

The flag-raising ceremony also attracted the attention of local residents and tourists, and our compatriots informed them about Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani flag will be flying in the center of New York City next to the US flag for 10 days.