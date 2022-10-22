Erdogan: Zangilan airport pivotal for both Azerbaijan & entire region

By Fatima Hasanova

The Zangilan airport is a strategic step to strengthen the region's ties with the world, Azernews reports with reference to a remark Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made to CNN Türk TV.

The Turkish leader said this following his visit to Azerbaijan on October 20.

“Our working visit to Zangilan and Jabrayil districts ended successfully. Together with my dear brother Ilham Aliyev, we opened the Zangilan International Airport. The Zangilan airport is important not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. This is a strategic step in terms of strengthening the restoration of the region's ties with the world. I hope we will further strengthen these steps with the commissioning of the Lachin International Airport," he concluded.