Pakistani ombudsman devastated by Armenian barbarism in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

By Trend

I haven't seen such destruction of houses, social infrastructure that I saw in Aghdam and never heard of such vandalism, Ombudsman of Pakistan's Baluchistan province, participant of Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons, provincial ombudsman of Pakistan Nazar Muhammad said during visit to Aghdam on October 21, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia destroyed everything on these territories, mined them, committed inhumane actions contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law aimed at destroying the civilian population.

"I appeal to international organizations as well as other Muslim countries so that this is brought to the attention of the world community. We will also invite certain business structures to support Azerbaijan in the restoration work. Azerbaijani people are heroic people, who liberated its lands from occupation, and now is developing them. We support Azerbaijan's fair position," Muhammad said.