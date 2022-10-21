Turkiye's ex-premier flies back home after traffic accident in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Binali Y?ld?r?m, Turkiye's ex-prime minister and current Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party); MP ?amil Ayr?m, and bodyguard O?uzhan Demirçi, who were involved in a road accident during their visit to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District, flew back to Turkiye, Azernews reports via a tweet by Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Ba?c?.

“Mr. President Ilham Aliyev visited our esteemed Prime Minister Binali Y?ld?r?m, Mr. ?amil Ayr?m, and bodyguard O?uzhan in the hospital. We are very grateful to Mr. President for his attention. Thanks a lot! Our patients are doing well. We sent them to Turkiye,” he tweeted.

On October 20, the car carrying Binali Y?ld?r?m, and MP ?amil Ayr?m, who accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his trip to Azerbaijan, had a traffic accident.