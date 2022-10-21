Azerbaijani president visits ex-Turkish premier in Baku hospital [PHOTO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at Central Clinical Hospital to visit Deputy Chair of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Binali Y?ld?r?m, MP ?amil Ayr?m and bodyguard Oguzhan Demirçi who had a traffic accident while traveling Azerbaijan.

The head of state had a chat with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Binali Y?ld?r?m, ?amil Ayr?m and Oguzhan Demirçi expressed their deep gratitude to the head of state and the medical staff for promptly transporting them from the accident site to Baku hospital by helicopter and for their immediate medical examination and treatment.



