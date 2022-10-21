Azerbaijan rebuilding Armenia-destroyed infrastructure in Karabakh & surrounding regions - official

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan is implementing various projects to rebuild the war-torn districts liberated from the Armenian occupation two years ago.

"Azerbaijan has entered a post-conflict period. The return of our citizens, who left their lands as a result of the Armenian occupation, is a priority issue facing our country today," Azernews reports, citing a statement by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

He was speaking at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

The deputy minister noted that over 3 billion dollars from the state budget have been allocated for the restoration of liberated territories over the past 2 years.

"The Armenians have completely destroyed the infrastructure in the territories liberated from the occupation. Now, these territories need to be restored from scratch. However, the contamination of these territories with mines by Armenians is the main obstacle to the reconstruction work. The Armenians still refuse to provide maps of the minefields, and the accuracy of those provided is not even 25%. To date, there have been some 3,300 victims of mines," the deputy minister added.