Turkish leader arrives at Zangilan Int'l airport for inauguration ceremony [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at Azerbaijan's Zangilan District to attend the opening of the Zangilan International Airport due to take place today.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Zangilan International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Before this event, on October 26, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan commissioned the Fuzuli Airport, built in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli District in less than a year.

The opening of the airports in Azerbaijan's de-occupied lands is considered one of the grand construction projects Azerbaijan has been implementing in the liberated lands following the 30-year-long Armenian occupation. The airports in the liberated lands are believed to boost the region's tourism and business potential.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first international leader, who landed at the brand-new airport in Fuzuli after Azerbaijan's remarkable victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020. Erdogan's historic visit to Fuzuli on October 26, 2021, to inaugurate the Fuzuli International Airport along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was of huge strategic importance and grabbed the regional and international media headlines.

At that point, in Fuzuli, President Aliyev stressed the importance of the visit, saying "this shows that Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as two brotherly countries, are always close to each other".













