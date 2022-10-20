Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Dashkasan, Kalbajar districts

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani military positions in Dashkasan and Kalbajar districts near the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 2235 hours on October 19 to 0025 hours on October 20, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions stationed in Dashkasan District’s Astaf, as well as Kalbajar’s Mollabayramli settlements from their positions in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Gunashli, Yukhari Shorja (Verin Shorzha) and Yukhari Zaghali settlements, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

The previous similar incidents were registered on October 18-19, when units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in Dashkasan and Gadabay districts.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war (2020) started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

During an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague, President Ilham Aliyev appreciated the EU's efforts in the peace talks, noting that Azerbaijan and Armenia are steadily approaching peace.

The peace discussions, according to Aliyev, are still proceeding and should not be disturbed.