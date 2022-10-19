President Ilham Aliyev & First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Jabrayil & Gubadli districts [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Gubadli districts on October 19.

The head of state attended the opening of the 14.2-kilometer Shukurbayli-Jabrayil section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the projects of “Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center”, “Smart Seedlings" and "Friendship Forest" Complex to be established in Jabrayil district.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the ceremony to release 18 gazelles to the territory of Jabrayil district under the implementation of reintroduction projects.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Digital Management Center of Jabrayil Power Network and viewed the construction works carried out at the 330/110 kilovolt international "Jabrayil" Junction Substation.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the projects of "Bargushadchay" and "Zabukhchay" reservoirs in Gubadli district, and laid the foundation stone for the Digital Management Center of Gubadli Power Network.

The master plan of Gubadli city was submitted to the head of state and the First Lady. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Occupation and Victory Museums in Gubadli.