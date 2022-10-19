Azerbaijan makes public number of kids killed in Armenian missile attacks in 2020

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has made public the number of children killed as a result of Armenia’s missile attack on civilian settlements during the 44-day war in 2020, Azernews reports.

The ministry has posted a tweet mentioning the names and ages of the victims.

“10-month-old Narin; 1-year-old Madina; Maryam 6; Aysu 7; Orkhan 11; Shahriyar 13; Artur 13; Farid 14; Fidan 14; Nigar 15; Orkhan 16; Shahmali 13. These are the names & ages of 12 kids killed during indiscriminate shelling by Armenia of densely populated towns in Azerbaijan in 2020. RIP!” the ministry tweeted.

In continuation of their violations of international humanitarian law during the 44-day war, the Armenian armed forces launched multiple missile strikes on Azerbaijan's civilian cities, located far from the war theater.

Azerbaijan’s Barda city was attacked after the U.S-mediated humanitarian truce became effective at 08:00 (GMT +4) on October 26.

As a result of the missile attack from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher on Barda, five civilians, including a child, were killed and 13 civilians, including children and women, were seriously wounded.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile attacks on Barda on October 5, 8, 27, and 28.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression, 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and one family lost all members. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.