Turkiye's Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a post on his Twitter account to congratulate Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence, Azernews reports.

"I congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence. On behalf of the Turkish state and people, I convey greetings and love to all the Azerbaijani people," the publication reads.

Similarly, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov in a tweet also congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the day.

"Dear @bayramov_jeyhun, I sincerely congratulate you on the 31st anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan. May the friendship between our countries and peoples be eternal", the message said.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to Norov in a tweet on his page.

“Thank you dear @VladimirNorov for your warm wishes. Grateful to people and government of brotherly #Uzbekistan for the continued support of our independence and sovereignty. May the friendship between our nations be indeed eternal,” he tweeted.

Correspondingly, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on the day, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko tweeted.

"EU Delegation congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day! We wish peace and prosperity to Azerbaijan," the publication said.



