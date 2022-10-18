Armenia tried to erase traces of Azerbaijan's national and cultural heritage - Turkish official

By Trend

Armenia has been committing acts of vandalism in Karabakh against cultural heritage monuments and religious temples for 30 years, Chief Ombudsman of Türkiye Sheref Malkoc, participating in today's meeting of the Asian Ombudsman Association in Baku, told Trend.

The country tried to erase traces of the national and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan from these lands.

"The world was silent about this injustice. The UN declared that this fact of occupation is contrary to international law. However, nothing was done to end the occupation. Azerbaijan itself liberated its lands from occupation. Armenia has been committing acts of vandalism in Karabakh against monuments of cultural heritage, and religious temples for 30 years. The country tried to erase traces of Azerbaijan from these lands, traces of the national cultural heritage of the country. It subjected the cities of Azerbaijan to missile attacks," he said.

"At the invitation of Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, Turkish Ombudsmen came to Azerbaijan and got acquainted with the consequences of all this, prepared in connection with this report. When the Armenians left these lands, they also committed a crime by laying mines on them," Malkoc said.

He noted that what Armenia did is considered a violation not only of human rights but also of international law in general.

Malkoc expressed hope that on the basis of these facts fixed in the prepared reports, Armenia will be held accountable for its actions.

"Turkish Ombudsmen see and know that international organizations are still silent. However we will not deviate from this path," he said.