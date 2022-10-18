International structures must stop Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijani graves - MP

By Trend

International structures must take measures to put an end to the ongoing vandalism of Armenians against Azerbaijani graves, MP Vugar Isgandarov told Trend on October 17.

According to Isgandarov, the videos spread these days on social media are another evidence of Armenian vandalism.

He said that Armenians still cannot understand that by these and other similar barbaric actions they won’t be able to distort historical facts.

“The cemetery, desecrated and destroyed by the Armenians, is our historical cultural monument. Of course, organizations such as UNESCO must act and stop this vandalism, conduct research in connection with the state of our other historical monuments,” he said. “However, the indifferent attitude of such an authoritative organization as UNESCO to these issues creates conditions for Armenians to further destroy the cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people.”

Isgandarov also noted that as UNESCO continues to neglect the gross violation of the provisions of the Hague Convention of 1954, the number of destroyed monuments, cemeteries and mosques is growing.

"International organizations, including UNESCO, should timely respond to this situation," added the MP.