Chronicles of Victory (October 17, 2020) Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents! - First VP of Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

According to Trend, the post says:

"Overnight, Armenian aggressors have cowardly attacked Ganja.

The intention is as simple as disgusting – to kill peaceful residents as many as possible, sow the panic and frighten the Azerbaijani people.

However, the aggressor will never attain its dirty goals. Residents of this glorious city are way strong in their spirit!

Ganja is Nizami, Mehseti, Vazeh! And, this is not only the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan. Ganja is the ancient cradle of our Statehood.

This is enduring staunchness, courage and bravery!

This is Javadkhan. This is the city that fought to the last for the independence of the first ever Democratic Republic in the East.

Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents!"