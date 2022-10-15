President of Czech Youth Association talks about Armenia's crimes in Karabakh

By Trend

Coming here is definitely heartbreaking moment, President of Czech Youth Association Radek Smolka told Trend in Edilli village of Khojavand.

“When I firstly came and saw the bodies I had basically the same feeling when I firstly visited Auschwitz," he added.

Smolka said that even though the tragedy has already happened, he feels like it is happening now.

“It is not my first time in Azerbaijan, all the time when I coming back home to Czech Republic I am sharing the reality that I saw," president of youth association said.

According to him, in Czech Republic the reality is being partly shown, the Armenian propaganda is not so strong, but still the realities of Azerbaijan need to be spread out.

“It would be very nice if more people from my country could come and see what happened here and better understand the conflict,” Smolka said.