Azerbaijan's Zangilan Airport receives international status

By Trend

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree in connection with the assignment of international status to Azerbaijan’s Zangilan Airport, Trend reports on October 14 via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Zangilan Airport, meeting the international flight standards, has been granted an international status, following proposals of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was tasked with submitting the corresponding information to the relevant international organizations.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.