Baku: Macron’s false allegations disrupt France’s mediating role in Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

President Emmanuel Macron’s false allegations are undermining France’s mediation role in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry made the statement in response to Macron's anti-Azerbaijani remarks in his televised interview on October 12.

The ministry emphasized that the claims, largely addressed to the domestic audiences, explicitly defend Armenia and are unacceptable.

“We reject the French president's groundless charges against Azerbaijan,” the ministry stressed.

It went on to say that Emmanuel Macron is the president of the country that has not condemned Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years.

Despite the fact that his country is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the French president has said nothing about Armenia’s illegal activities in the formerly occupied lands, its gross violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, as well as Armenia's disrespect for fundamental principles of international law, and its failure to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, the ministry recalled.

Unfortunately, the French president remains tight-lipped on Armenia's refusal to fulfill the provisions of the trilateral statement posing threat to the regional security by planting mines in Azerbaijani lands.

Azerbaijan, for its part, despite the Minsk Group's inability to function, did not reject the French president's mediation initiatives for the rehabilitation of ties with Armenia, and so far, two quadrilateral meetings have been held under Macron's auspices (February 4, 2022, and October 6, 2022).

“However, the French president's views on Azerbaijan call into doubt his neutrality and impartiality of the mediation efforts,” the ministry stressed.

In light of Azerbaijan's attempts to ensure regional peace, stability, and prosperity by restoring ties based on international legal principles, France's one-sided stance and unjustified accusations compel to rethink this country's mediation efforts, the statement added.