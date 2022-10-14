France continues its pro-Armenian policy in post-Karabakh conflict period - commentary

By Trend

France has always been distinguished by its pro-Armenian position and continues to take it today, trying to protect the interests of Armenia in the post-Karabakh conflict period, member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

She noted that France has been openly demonstrating its position during the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, being a co-chair of OSCE Minks Group and mediator in the conflict settlement.

"During this period, France didn't act as a mediator, but as a defender of Armenia and tried to resolve this problem within the interest of Armenia. And also during the second Karabakh üar, France stood up for Armenia, violating international law, and trying to show off the occupier-Armenia as an innocent country. France has never demonstrated a fair position during the 30 years of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia," Huseynova said.

She added that recently France has been trying to play its role within the framework of the Brussels format, aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Thanks to the active participation and serious efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel, important steps were taken within the framework of Brussels format. The world community is already accepting the new reality, created by Azerbaijan in the region and agreeing with the position of the country. Apparently, this situation seriously worries France, which acts as a defender of Armenia and tries to take its place in this process," she said.

"However the Azerbaijani society no longer trusts France. The reason for that is that during the 30 years of occupation as well as during the second Karabakh war and post-conflict period Azerbaijani people witnessed how France unfairly accused Azerbaijan and took a pro-Armenian position. Did France demonstrate a fair position, did it fulfill its mission as a mediator, being a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group? Definitely not! France has always taken a one-sided position," Huseynova said.