Russian FM: Moscow ready to contribute to normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's readiness to make its contribution to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during the Russian minister's meeting with his Armenian colleague Ararat Mirzoyan on October 12.

Lavrov noted that a lot has already been done for the normalization process including the opening of transport routes, and the countries have 'blueprints' on the border delimitation issues.

He stressed that the full normalization of relations between Russia's close neighbors and friends is in the country's best interest.

To recap, a meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Council Charles Michel was held in Prague on October 6.

Following the statement made on the meeting results, Azerbaijan and Armenia confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991 through which both countries recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Earlier, a trilateral format telephone call was initiated by US State Secretary Antony Blinken with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in presence to mull the normalization of ties following the two ministers' bilateral meeting to negotiate a draft peace treaty in Geneva on October 2.

Bayramov stressed the importance of efforts on normalizing interstate ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia and negotiate a peace treaty in the post-conflict period. The minister called Armenia's attention to the peace treaty provisions based on Azerbaijan's five principles in this respect.

Taking into account the recent tensions on the undelimited border, Bayramov proposed conducting the next meeting of the bilateral commissions on delimitation in October, rather than November as originally scheduled.