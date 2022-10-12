Armenia shells Azerbaijani engineering equipment in Dashkasan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani engineering equipment in Dashkasan District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On October 12, at 1230 hours, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani engineering equipment carrying out construction activities in the direction of Dashkasan District’s Tazakand settlement from their positions stationed in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Guneshli settlement, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army units took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

The previous similar incidents were registered in the same direction on October 10.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to the peace negotiations while acknowledging each other's territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the EU's efforts in the peace talks during an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Armenia are gradually reaching peace.

Aliyev added that the peace talks are still ongoing and should not be disrupted.