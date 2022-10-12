Baku, Bishkek become twin cities

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Baku and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek have become twin cities, Azernews reports.

"Memorandum of Understanding on establishing fraternal ties between the Baku city of the Azerbaijan Republic and Bishkek city of the Kyrgyz Republic' was signed by Head of Baku city Executive Power Eldar Azizov and Mayor of Bishkek city Emilbek Abdykadyrov.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek city on October 11-12.

During the visit, a meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in a limited format has been held. Following the expanded meeting, the sides held a ceremony for signing Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan documents

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

In total, around 58 documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.