Turkish embassy commemorates victims of Armenia’s missile attacks on Ganja

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan has commemorated the victims of Armenia’s missile attacks on Ganja during the 44-day war in 2020, Azernews reports.

"We haven't forgotten the rocket strikes on Ganja launched two years ago by Armenia, which violated the humanitarian ceasefire. On that day, the number of civilian deaths reached ten. May Allah rest the souls of each of those killed during the attack," the embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, military analyst Adalat Verdiyev said that the Armenian armed forces' attack on civilians in Ganja city is a continuation of the country’s genocidal policy against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the second Karabakh war (2020), Armenia, having been defeated on the battlefield, launched missile attacks against Azerbaijani civilians, he added.

“This, however, did not intimidate Azerbaijanis. On the contrary, the people became even more unified. The missile attacks on the civilian population of Ganja went down in history as an example of Armenian fascism,” Verdiyev stressed.

The expert recalled that the enemy launched five missile strikes on Ganja from October 4 to 17, 2020, using prohibited weapons.

As part of its aggressive policies toward Azerbaijan, Armenia attacked individuals, residences, civilian property, and medical staff, demonstrating the country's disdain for international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, Verdiyev underlined.

He emphasized the need for bringing those responsible for the war crimes to trial.

To recap, the Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.